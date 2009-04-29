NBC Orders Another Season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice'

NBC has ordered another season of The Celebrity Apprentice, the network says. The unscripted series, hosted by Donald Trump and produced by Mark Burnett, will return to NBC in Spring 2010.

"The Celebrity Apprentice is the ultimate business and reality show at the top of its game and has exploded in popularity this season while also raising an impressive amount of money for charity," said Paul Telegdy, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios, announcing the pickup. "It's a valuable franchise and proven competitor and we're thrilled to have Mr. Trump and Mr. Burnett back to create another brilliant season."

The current installment of Celebrity Apprentice has been performing well enough in its Sunday night timeslot to warrant the pickup. The series has averaged a 3.5 rating/ 9 share in the 18-49 demo and 8.6 million total viewers. That is up 39% from NBC's non-sports 18-49 average this season.

Mark Burnett, Donald Trump, Page Feldman and Eden Gaha are Executive Producers