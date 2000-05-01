NBC opens door for Wolf

NBC has given Dick Wolf's two NBC dramas, Law & Order and spinoff Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, multiyear renewals. Law & Order received a three-year extension on top of its previously announced two-year renewal. Law & Order is currently in its 10th season on NBC and is the longest-running drama series now on network TV. Freshman series SVU was given a two-year vote of confidence and will stay on NBC through at least the 2001-02 season. Both series are produced by Wolf and Studios USA. Wolf also has another series headed for NBC next season, Deadline, starring Oliver Platt.