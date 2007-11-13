NBC O&Os: New Name, New Faces

The NBC Owned-and-Operated Stations Group was renamed the NBC Local Media Division, president John Wallace said.

Wallace also promoted a pair of NBC executives. Brian Buchwald is the new senior vice president, local digital media and multiplatform, and Mark French is senior VP and general manager of new digital unit NBC Everywhere.

Wallace said the station group’s name change reinforces its mission. “Our stations produce local content for a multitude of platforms beyond their primary channels,” he added. “NBC Local Media better reflects the full scope of our capabilities, as well as our ability to offer clients a fully integrated, local media solution across the full portfolio of our assets.”

Of the promotions, Wallace said, “Brian’s and Mark’s new positions highlight our focus on local media expansion beyond the limits of the traditional television space.”

Buchwald previously led the distribution-partner network for Hulu and was GM of NBC broadband venture NBBC.

French was senior director, strategic partnerships at the NBC Universal television stations. Overseeing the new NBC Everywhere, he’ll look to “expand NBCU’s presence on alternative distribution platforms through strategic content and advertising partnerships with a focus on NBC’s local markets,” according to the company.