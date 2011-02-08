NBC O&O GMs, Comcast Brass Meet in SoCal

With the Comcast-NBC Universal deal finally closed, general managers at the NBC Local Media Group stations are discussing what the local TV business might look like going forward in San Diego Tuesday.

NBC Local Media is run by John Wallace. When Comcast announced its corporate structure for after the merger in November, Comcast vet Ted Harbert was named chairman of NBC Broadcasting, with Wallace, syndication boss Barry Wallach and digital head Vivi Zigler reporting to him.

Harbert is in attendance in San Diego.

"There's a huge opportunity to work closely with (regional sports channels) SportsNet and (Comcast ad sales division) Spotlight," says one GM at an NBC owned station. "How we do that will be a big topic of conversation in San Diego."

Despite the dramatic ownership change in the past few weeks, an NBC spokesperson said it's business as usual at the twice per year GM confab.