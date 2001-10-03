NBC Olympics inventory nearly tapped

NBC has sold 90 percent of its advertising inventory for the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

As it claims the 90 percent market, it also expects to sell all of the inventory before the games begin, according to an NBC Sports spokesman. The network's goal is a reported $750 million in ad revenue, with prime time spots selling in the $400,000 range, sources say. The remaining inventory figures to be snapped up quickly for the U.S. games likely to spark big ratings with the country's current patriotic fervor.

Most recent additions to the list of advertisers for the upcoming Winter Olympics are Volkswagen, Universal Pictures and Mutual of Omaha. Kodak also jumped on the Olympics bandwagon over the summer.

Old standbys include AT&T, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Visa, Texaco, Office Depot, Bank of America and Xerox. - Richard Tedesco