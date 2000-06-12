NBC Olympics feed to use Motorola

NBC Cable has selected Motorola Broadband Communications to supply it with both analog and digital satellite transmission systems for its Olympics coverage.

For its digital West Coast feeds for MSNBC and CNBC, NBC will use Motorola's DigiCipher II digital encoding and conditional-access system. The analog East Coast feeds will rely on Motorola's VideoCipher II+ analog scrambling and access-control system.

"The availability of both analog and digital systems from Motorola allows us a single point of contact with one company to supply the wide range of satellite systems required to service the complex needs of our diverse customer base," says Mel Weidner, vice president of NBC Cable Affiliate Technical Operations.