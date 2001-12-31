NBC: Olympic ads selling well
As of Friday, NBC reportedly said it had sold 94 percent
of its commercial slots with six weeks remaining until the Winter Olympic Games.
According to Reuters, the network has targeted ad revenues of $720 million
for the games.
The rights fee was $545 million, and NBC spokesman Kevin Sullivan
said production costs will total about $100 million.
"It's been extremely healthy," Sullivan said, adding that the numbers were
on pace with prior Olympics covered by NBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.