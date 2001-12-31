NBC: Olympic ads selling well

As of Friday, NBC reportedly said it had sold 94 percent

of its commercial slots with six weeks remaining until the Winter Olympic Games.

According to Reuters, the network has targeted ad revenues of $720 million

for the games.

The rights fee was $545 million, and NBC spokesman Kevin Sullivan

said production costs will total about $100 million.

"It's been extremely healthy," Sullivan said, adding that the numbers were

on pace with prior Olympics covered by NBC.