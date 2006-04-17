NBC Offers Gas-Pumping Entertainment

The NBC Universal Television Stations group and VST Media Network are partnering to deliver customized local news, weather, sports and entertainment video and headlines to on-pump screens at gas stations in markets with NBC owned-and-operated stations.

A program lasting three minutes, which NBC U says is the average time spent filling a gas tank, will be triggered when the fuel nozzle is lifted. The programming, which will be updated twice daily, will come from local newscasts at the NBC stations in each market, and will be coordinated through NBC’s KNTV in San Francisco.

The three-minute video clip has space for local ads, and State Farm Insurance and Tropicana are on board as initial advertisers. According to NBC U, each participating gas station averages at least 20,000 pump visits per month.

VST has video screens at 17 Shell gas stations in Los Angeles, and says it will expand to up to 500 stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego this year. VST will also add screens at other gas stations across the country in markets with NBC O&O’s.