NBC, Not Fox, Wins Tuesday with Reality
Reality continued to rule the roost in the Nielsen overnight prime time ratings, but it was NBC, not Fox, that won the night in the key 18-49 demo. The network averaged a 2.8 rating/9 share thanks to Singing Bee (with a 3.2/9) and America's Got Talent (3.1/10).
ABC was second on the night in the demo, with a 2.2/7. Its top show was a repeat of Just for Laughs, a new reality take on the Candid Camera theme.
CBS was third, with a 2/6, topped by a new Big Brother episode, at a 2.8/8, good enough for second place at 9-10 p.m. behind NBC's new reality lineup.
In fourth was Fox with a 1.5 rating/5 share. The network has been scoring with several reality shows this season but has failed to get any traction with its On the Lot, a show with Steven Spielberg behind it and a host whose neckline seems to plunge along with the ratings. It averaged a 1 rating/4 share at 8-9 p.m. for fourth place in the time period.
The CW recorded a .5/2 with repeats of Gilmore Girls and Beauty and the Geek.
