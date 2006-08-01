NBC Is No. 1 in News

NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams ranked No. 1 in all the key ratings categories last week in the network evening-news race.



Nightly News averaged 7.97 million viewers and a 2.2 /10 rating in the key adult 25 to 54 demographic for the week of July 24 to 28, according to Nielsen Media Research.



ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was a solid No. 2 with 7.46 million viewers and a 2.0 /9 in adults 25 to 54.



Third-placed CBS Evening News averaged 6.87 million viewers and a 1.8/8 in the demo. NBC says this is its largest advantage in the demo over ABC in two months.



In the recently completed July sweeps, NBC also nabbed the largest average audience, with 7.75 million viewers to ABC's 7.39 million. The newscasts were tied in the demo, each with a 2.1/9 rating. CBS averaged 6.78 million viewers and 1.8/8 in the demo.