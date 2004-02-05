NBC Nixes ER Breast Scene

A source said NBC and ER producers have decided not to air a brief glimpse of a patient’s breast in tomorrow night’s episode of the medical drama.

NBC had shown the scene to affiliates back at NATPE per what has become a customary exchange when the network foresees possible standards issues. Some affiliates, particularly in the south, had expressed reservations.

Two endings had been filmed and NBC has reportedly decided to go with the version sans nudity after affiliates weighed in this week suggesting it was not the right time to be testing those waters.



"In consultation with our Affiliate Board we have asked ER to remove a shot of an exposed breast of an 80-year-old woman receiving emergency care. Though we continue to believe the shot is appropriate and in context, and would have aired after 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time, we have unfortunately concluded that the atmosphere created by this week’s events has made it too difficult for many of our affiliates to air this shot," NBC said.