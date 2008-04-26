'NBC Nightly' Tops; Couric still hurting

NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams topped ABC World News With Charles Gibson last week, averaging 8.17 million viewers, 2.39 million of them in the news target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds, according to Nielsen Media Research. World News averaged 7.51 million viewers (2.2 million in the demo).

Things went from bad to worse at CBS. In the first full week after intense media speculation about whether Katie Couric would bolt the CBS Evening News before her five-year, $75 million contract expires, the broadcast registered its lowest weekly average ever with 5.39 million viewers (1.69 million in the demo).