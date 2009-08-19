NBC, NFL Extend Deal For Two More Years

NBC and the NFL have extended their NFL rights deal for another two years.

That means that Sunday Night Football, unlike Monday Night Football, will remain on broadcast TV at least through 2013.

The extension of the six-year deal includes 16 Sunday games, the Thursday night season opener, two wild card Saturday games and primetime preseason games.

NBC will also continue to benefit from flexible scheduling, in which the NFL will move matchups from Sunday afternoon to the NBC Sunday night slot over the last seven weeks based on their playoff implications.

NBC's percentage increase is said to be in line with what CBS and Fox paid for their extensions announced a couple months ago, or about a 2% bump on the current approximately $600 million per year NBC pays.