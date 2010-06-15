NBC News Wins Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

NBC News has received the Radio Television Digital News Association's Murrow award for overall excellence in the network TV category.

That was one of a handful of awards RTDNA gives out each year for consistent depth and scope of news coverage.

Overall excellence winners in the TV station category were KHOU-TV Houston for large markets and KTVB-TV Boise, Idaho, for small markets.

CBS Radio News won for network radio (the award is named after the iconic CBS radio and television newsman), while the Minneapolis Star Tribune won for online news operation.

Massachusetts cleaned up in the the local radio awards, with WBUR-FM Boston winning for large-market radio, and WATD-FM Marshfield, Mass., for small-market radio.

RTNDA will be handing out Murrows in a host of other categories June 16.