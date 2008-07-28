NBC News Taps Whitaker for D.C. Bureau

NBC News announced Monday that Mark Whitaker will succeed the late Tim Russert as the network’s Washington, D.C., bureau chief, reporting to NBC News president Steve Capus. Whitaker will continue in his role as senior vice president at NBC News while assuming day-to-day oversight of Meet the Press and ongoing election coverage.

"The enormity of filling this position was by no means lost on any of us given the significance this job holds, particularly on the eve of an extraordinary presidential election," Capus said in a statement announcing the appointment. "But the truth is, he is the ideal candidate for the job, and that was evident the minute we took stock of potential replacements. Mark's got all of the components that will assure his success -- a commitment to journalistic integrity, political savvy, a keen eye for the future and a management style that is inclusive and fair. He is exactly what the bureau needs."

"I am looking forward to keeping our coverage of politics and government the best in the business," Whitaker said in a statement. "I am honored and humbled to succeed Tim, whose commitment to journalism without fear or favor is a beacon for us all. And I am thrilled to get to work with our unparalleled team of NBC reporters and producers in Washington."

Formerly editor of Newsweek from 1998-2006, Whitaker joined NBC News in May 2007 after serving as VP and editor in chief of new ventures at Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.