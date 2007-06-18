NBC News Rakes In TV Murrows

NBC News has won seven Edward R Murrow awards, more than the other three winners in the TV network news category combined.



The awards are given out by the Radio-Television News Directors Association for achievement in electronic journalism.



In addition to the award for overall excellent, NBC won for hard news, investigative reporting, best newscast, spot news, and videography.



CBS was second with three awards for documentary, sports reporting, and news series, while CNN won two (continuing coverage of the Middle East and best Web site) and ABC won one for feature reporting.



on the station side, KYW-TV Philadelphia won for overall excellence in the large-market category, while KVUE-TV Austin, Tex., won in the small-market category.



The awards, which went to local and national TV and radio news operations, will be handed out Oct 15 in New York.