NBC News Promotes Parrish To VP of Strategic Content

Ashley Parrish has been named VP of strategic content for the NBC News Group.

Parrish will continue to manage Today Digital and will still report to Nick Ascheim, head of digital at NBC News group and NBC News President Noah Oppenheim.

In her new roles Parrish will be responsible for inventing and developing editorial programming that runs across the NBC News, MSNBC and Today brand on all platforms.

NBC said that Meena Duerson, Today Digital’s editorial director, will take a more active role in managing the unit’s daily output and determining its digital strategy. Duerson continues to report to Parrish.

Ascheim also said that Dana Haller will become senior executive producer, strategic content for NBC News and MSNBC, reporting to Parrish. She will continue to lead MSNBC’s strategic content.

Here is the internal memo from Nick Ascheim, head of digital at the NBC News Group

All -

I’m excited to share the news that we are expanding Ashley Parrish’s role to include Vice President, Strategic Content, NBC News & MSNBC. This means that in addition to continuing to manage TODAY Digital, Ashley will now lead our strategic content team to invent and develop editorial programming that runs across the NBC News, MSNBC and TODAY brands, on all platforms. Ashley will continue to report to Noah and to me.

For those who have had the pleasure of working with Ashley, this news will come as no surprise. She combines a wealth of creativity with an exceptional ability to deliver results. Those are crucial attributes for this role, and ones that have been on vivid display in her leadership of TODAY Digital, and our new verticals and revenue streams like MACH, BETTER and TODAY eCommerce. And of course, Ashley’s history of fruitful collaboration with the TODAY broadcast team has been instrumental in preparing her for these added responsibilities.

Meena Duerson, TODAY Digital’s editorial director, who brings a palpable passion for the brand to her work, as well as an acute understanding of our TODAY audience, will take an even more active role in managing our daily output and determining our digital strategy. Meena will continue to report to Ashley.

I’m also pleased to announce that Dana Haller will become Senior EP, Strategic Content, NBC News & MSNBC, reporting to Ashley. Dana will continue to lead MSNBC Strategic Content, and will now also take the lead on opportunities for NBC News, focusing on Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet The Press. Dana has been an integral component of MSNBC’s editorial and production teams and we are thrilled that she has agreed to bring her considerable talent to NBC News.

Please join me in congratulating Ashley, Meena and Dana!

Nick