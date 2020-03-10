NBC News Now Slates Coronavirus Crisis Special

Streaming service NBC News Now has slated a special on the coronavirus outbreak for Wednesday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

The special will be hosted by NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres along with medical experts and business correspondents to answer viewer questions about the spread of the virus and how to guard against it.

NBC News Now is available at nbcnews.com/now, on the NBC News mobile app, and via OTT apps on Apple TV, Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV, among others.

