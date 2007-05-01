NBC News Names Whitaker SVP

NBC News named veteran Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker Senior Vice President of the division, reporting to NBC News President Steve Capus. He starts May 21.

Whitaker fills a No. 2 slot that has been vacant since Capus was upped to President in Sept. 2005. He will oversee all of the network’s news programs and specials, as well as its digital products.

Most recently, Whitaker was Vice President/Editor-in-Chief of New Ventures at Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive. From 1998-2006, he was editor of Newsweek. During his time there, the magazine won various awards and grew its website, a partner of NBC News’ MSNBC.com.

Capus had only been in the Senior VP role since that June when Bill Wheatly retired from the position. Recently, senior executives at the various programs, including NBC News Executive Producer Alex Wallace have been pitching in on front-room duties.