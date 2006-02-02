NBC News Names Pitts EP

Lyne Pitts has been tapped as executive producer of NBC News’ Today, Weekend Edition. NBC News President Steve Capus announced the hiring on Thursday.

Pitts will report to NBC News Senior VP Phil Griffin.

Before joining NBC News, Pitts had a 23-year career with CBS News. She joined in 1980 as a writer for KNXT (now KCBS), the CBS-owned station in Los Angeles. Her most recent position with CBS News was as senior broadcast producer of The CBS Evening News With Dan Rather.