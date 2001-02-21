Trending

NBC News held FBI traitor story

By

NBC confirmed that it held off breaking the Robert Hanssen spy case story for more than 12 hours, finally breaking it on the Tuesday morning edition of Today. The network did so at the request of the FBI, which was hoping to catch the individuals that Hanssen was leaking documents to. "It was not a difficult decision for us to make," NBC News' Bill Wheatley told the AP. - Steve McClellan