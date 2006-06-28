NBC News Grows Investigative Unit

NBC News is expanding its Investigative Reporting Unit, doubling the number of producers for hard-news investigative segments on shows such as NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams, Today and Dateline NBC, as well as on MSNBC, CNBC and MSNBC.com.

The Investigative Unit was created in 2002 and is led by Senior Investigative Correspondent Lisa Myers.

NBC News President Steve Capus said in a statement, “"For the past four years, the Investigative Unit has led the way with exclusive stories on terrorism, the government's failings in Hurricane Katrina, and political corruption. This expansion will allow us to continue to break a wide variety of important stories on all our NBC News programs, and to further distinguish ourselves from our competitors."