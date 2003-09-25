NBC News’ Baghdad Bureau Bombed
NBC News' Baghdad bureau was bombed Thursday, leaving a security guard dead
and one NBC News employee slightly injured.
NBC sound technician David Moodie was hit by flying glass. He and other NBC
News staffers, including correspondents Jim Avila and Dr. Bob Arnot, appeared on
NBC and MSNBC Thursday recounting events.
The network said its personnel have switched to another undisclosed location,
but none of the staffers has asked to leave Baghdad, according to an NBC News
spokesperson.
"We remain dedicated to covering the story while doing everything possible
to ensure the safety and security of our employees in Iraq and around the
world," NBC said in a prepared statement.
