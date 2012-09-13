NBC News Apologizes to Affiliates for Sept. 11 Omission

NBC News took the extraordinary step of apologizing to the

NBC affiliate community for its decision not to cut to a Sept. 11 moment of silence

on Today, which its network rivals

aired.

Steve Capus, president of NBC News, issued the apology and

explanation to the affiliates Sept. 12.

"Yesterday, we made an editorial call resulting in the

September 11th moment of silence not being seen," read his memo.

"While we dedicated a substantial amount of airtime to the anniversary

events, we still touched a nerve with many of your viewers... and for that we

apologize. At NBC News, have taken great pride in the manner in which we have

told the stories of September 11th. From the first moments of the attack, as

documented live on Today in 2001...through

every anniversary and development since, we are mindful of that legacy and our

responsibilities."

While it was a network decision, several affiliates caught

heat from local viewers for the decision. Compounding the issue was that Today

featured an interview with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner instead of the

moment of silence.

Relations between NBC and its partner stations are mostly

positive; the affiliates were pleased enough with Olympics ratings, and

coverage, that they paid for a full page ad in the New York Times thanking the network for its Olympic efforts. The

affiliates enter each fall season with guarded optimism that a new show or two

might reach hit status, and help the network's long ailing primetime. They

salute new majority owner Comcast for its robust investment in development.

In the memo, Capus reminded affiliates of NBC News'

dedication to major breaking news in recent days regarding the embassy attack

in Libya and the refugee crisis in Syria.

"[Wednesday] morning we had the opportunity to recommit

ourselves to serious journalism and coverage," he wrote. "You've seen

how brilliant Savannah and Matt are together...especially when backed-up by the

unparalleled strengths of this news division. We're proud of our teams today...

and continue to focus on presenting the best possible broadcasts and worldwide

news coverage for your stations."

The New York Times first

reported this story.