NBC Names Three More Olympic Hosts

NBC has added three more hosts to its upcoming coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics from Sochi, Russia.

Lester Holt will helm NBC's afternoon coverage during the weekdays while Dan Patrick and Rebecca Lowe will host weekday and weekend coverage for NBCSN. Holt is the weekend anchor for Today and NBC Nightly News, and Patrick hosts Football Night in America. Rebecca Lowe, who will be making her Olympics debut for NBC, hosts the network's coverage of the Barclays Premier League.

The release did not include Michelle Beadle, who was reported a few months ago to be negotiating her exit from NBCUniversal. Her NBC Sports Network show The Crossover was canceled in September.

Beadle was a major contributor during NBC's London Olympics coverage in 2012.

“We are excited to add Dan, Rebecca and Lester to our roster of anchors,” said Jim Bell, executive producer, NBC Olympics. “With wide-ranging experience, they will provide NBC and NBCSN viewers with news, insight and storytelling.”

The trio joins the previously announced hosts Bob Costas and Al Michaels. Sal Masekela was also added last week as a sports desk reporter.