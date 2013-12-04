NBC Names Three More Olympic Correspondents

NBC continues to fill out its coverage team for the 2014 Winter Olympics, naming three correspondents on Wednesday.

Ato Boldon, who has been NBC's lead track and field analyst for the past two summer Games will make his Winter Olympics debut. Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth will return as a correspondent after sitting out the 2012 Games; he previously worked both the 2008 and 2010 Games.

Olympics veteran Mary Carillo will cover her 12th Games overall and ninth for NBC. Carillo will also serve as host and interviewer for a documentary on former Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, featuring an exclusive interview of Kerrigan, marking the 20th anniversary of the controversial 1994 Olympics.

The trio joins previously announced correspondent Maria Sharapova.

“We’re excited to have Mary, Cris and Ato, accomplished athletes and broadcasters, offer a unique perspective on the Winter Games while also telling the stories about the athletes and host country that make the Games so special,” said Jim Bell, executive producer, NBC Olympics.

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 6, 2014.