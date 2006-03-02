NBC Names Digital-Media Exec

Mark Lukasiewicz, VP, NBC News, and executive producer of news specials, has been named to the newly created post of VP, digital media, NBC News.

He will oversee all digital programming, which includes from MSNBC.com and NBC Mobile.

Phil Alongi, executive director, NBC News specials and political programming, succeeds Lukasiewicz as executive producer of NBC News specials.

Before joining NBC in 2000, Lukasiewicz was a top producer and editor at ABC's Prime Time Live,World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, and Good Morning America.

