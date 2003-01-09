NBC named GE's top performer
NBC received General Electric Co.'s "Chairman's Leadership Award for Overall
Performance" at the close of GE's Global Leadership Meeting in Boca Raton, Fla.,
late Tuesday.
"This is GE's highest recognition of achievement, given to the GE business
with the most outstanding performance for the year," NBC chairman and CEO Bob Wright
told NBC staff in a memo.
The award includes a $25,000 gift to the charity of NBC's choice.
Wright said the company will donate the money to support mentoring programs
at the Manhattan School of Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
