NBC nabs Tuesday

NBC won the key adult-demographic ratings races Tuesday night while tying ABC

for first in the household-ratings race, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate

report.

NBC aired a lineup of Dog Eat Dog, Last Comic Standing and

Dateline.

ABC and Fox tied for second among adults 18-49.

ABC aired a double dose of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim,

Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

Fox aired American Juniors and Keen Eddie.

CBS -- with JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy -- placed

fourth in the key demos and total viewers and third in households.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC and ABC

5.4 rating/9 share; CBS 4.9/8; Fox 4.7/8.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.3/10; ABC and Fox 2.6/9; CBS 1.5/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN and The WB Television Network tied in household rating

with a 2.7/4.

UPN aired America's Next Top Model. The WB aired Gilmore Girls

and Smallville.