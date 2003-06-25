NBC nabs Tuesday
NBC won the key adult-demographic ratings races Tuesday night while tying ABC
for first in the household-ratings race, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate
report.
NBC aired a lineup of Dog Eat Dog, Last Comic Standing and
Dateline.
ABC and Fox tied for second among adults 18-49.
ABC aired a double dose of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim,
Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.
Fox aired American Juniors and Keen Eddie.
CBS -- with JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy -- placed
fourth in the key demos and total viewers and third in households.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC and ABC
5.4 rating/9 share; CBS 4.9/8; Fox 4.7/8.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.3/10; ABC and Fox 2.6/9; CBS 1.5/5.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN and The WB Television Network tied in household rating
with a 2.7/4.
UPN aired America's Next Top Model. The WB aired Gilmore Girls
and Smallville.
