NBC nabs producer for John Walsh

Alexandra Jewett, executive producer on Fox News Channel's WebMD and former

supervising producer on syndicated talk show The Ananda Lewis Show, has

joined NBC Enterprises as executive producer of its new first-run syndicated

talker, The John Walsh Show.

The show is being produced by NBC Studios for a fall launch.

Also, news veteran Jerry Nachman, most recently a writer on NBC's UC:

Undercover, will become an executive consultant to the

show.