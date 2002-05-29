NBC nabs producer for John Walsh
Alexandra Jewett, executive producer on Fox News Channel's WebMD and former
supervising producer on syndicated talk show The Ananda Lewis Show, has
joined NBC Enterprises as executive producer of its new first-run syndicated
talker, The John Walsh Show.
The show is being produced by NBC Studios for a fall launch.
Also, news veteran Jerry Nachman, most recently a writer on NBC's UC:
Undercover, will become an executive consultant to the
show.
