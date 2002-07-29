Trending

NBC nabs house on Friday

Friday night saw tight races in all of the Nielsen Media Research key adult
demos, while NBC won the household race.

Fox (Invisible Camera, The X-Files) narrowly won adults 18 through 34.

ABC (America's Funniest Home Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway, 20/20,
Friday) narrowly won adults 18 through 49 and tied NBC (Dateline, Law
& Order: Special Victims Unit) among adults 25 through 54.

The household numbers: NBC 5.3/10, ABC 4.3/8, CBS 3.8/7 and Fox 2.3/5.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 2.3/9, NBC 2.2/8, CBS 1.8/7 and Fox 1.6/6.

Adults 25 through 54: ABC and NBC 2.7/9; CBS 2.0/7; Fox
1.5/6.