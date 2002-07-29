NBC nabs house on Friday

Friday night saw tight races in all of the Nielsen Media Research key adult

demos, while NBC won the household race.

Fox (Invisible Camera, The X-Files) narrowly won adults 18 through 34.

ABC (America's Funniest Home Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway, 20/20,

Friday) narrowly won adults 18 through 49 and tied NBC (Dateline, Law

& Order: Special Victims Unit) among adults 25 through 54.

The household numbers: NBC 5.3/10, ABC 4.3/8, CBS 3.8/7 and Fox 2.3/5.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 2.3/9, NBC 2.2/8, CBS 1.8/7 and Fox 1.6/6.

Adults 25 through 54: ABC and NBC 2.7/9; CBS 2.0/7; Fox

1.5/6.