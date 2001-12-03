NBC mulls kids block bids
NBC executives could soon decide who gets to lease their Saturday morning kids block.
Sources say NBC executives are considering bids from Warner Bros. and
Nickelodeon as well as Discovery.
The Discovery offer, said to be in the $5 million-$10 million range per
season, was said to be the front-runner coming out of the weekend, but NBC
executives are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the
options.
