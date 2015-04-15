NBC Moving Forward With ‘Emerald City’ After All

Eight months after scrapping it, NBC has decided to move forward with its Wizard of Oz re-imagining after all.

The 10-episode event series, titled Emerald City, was originally ordered straight-to-series in January 2014. In August, however, NBC dropped the project over creative differences with executive producer/writer Josh Friedman. David Schulner has since taken over production.

Emerald City, which puts a different spin on the classic tale, centers on a 20-year-old Dorothy and her K9 police dog, who get transported to another world. In this version of Oz, NBC’s logline states: “This is the fabled Land of Oz in a way you’ve never seen before, where wicked witches don’t stay dead for long and a young girl becomes a headstrong warrior who holds the fate of kingdoms in her hands.”