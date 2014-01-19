TCA: Peter Pan Will Be NBC's Next Live Musical

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

Pasadena -- NBC's next live musical will be Peter Pan, NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced during the network's portion of the TCA winter press tour Sunday.

Peter Pan will premiere Dec. 4, 2014 and will be produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who also produced the network's live musical Sound of Music.

Greenblatt also announced that Universal Television just closed a three-year overall producing deal with Parks and Recreation star and recent Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and has already ordered a pilot. He also said Parks and Recreation will be back for a seventh season.

Other announcements included an order for event series Emerald City, a Wizard of Oz-themed drama, for 10 episodes, and 8-hour miniseries The Slap, a family drama. Greenblatt said he hopes to air both midseason next year.