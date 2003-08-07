NBC moves Boomtown to Fridays

To help build Boomtown’s audience, NBC will start running repeats of

its critically acclaimed sophomore show in its new Friday 10 p.m. time period

starting Aug. 8.

"By bringing Boomtown back in August, we are giving viewers a chance

to catch up with last season’s storylines and sample the series that critics

have named the best drama on television …" said Jeff Zucker, president, NBC

Entertainment.

Boomtown’s second season premieres Sept. 26.

The Television Critics Association last month named Boomtown best

drama and best new series, making the show a critical darling, but so far

viewers have been less enthusiastic.

NBC also is repurposing Boomtown on cable network TNT Mondays at 10

p.m., to help drive more viewers to the show.

NBC is adding Vanessa Williams to the cast this fall, a move that also may

help build the show’s audience.