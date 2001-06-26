NBC meets as Sassa mulls future

GE boss Jack Welch is holding his annual budget meeting with top NBC brass at the company's Fairfield, Conn., headquarters today amid rumors about the possible departure of NBC West Coast head Scott Sassa.

Along with Welch and NBC Chairman Bob Wright, executives on hand will include Sassa, NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker and NBC President Andy Lack. Sassa's contract is up at the end of the year and it's unclear whether he will re-sign or resign. Sources say NBC has put a new contract on the table.

But Sassa has been rumored to be heading in a number of directions, including a post at Yahoo! If Sassa were to leave, Zucker is expected by some to move into the top West Coast NBC gig. NBC executives had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser