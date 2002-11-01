Trending

NBC manager jumps to CBS

By

Another NBC station manager jumped to Viacom Inc., as WNBC-TV New York
weekend news manager John Verilli took the same job at WCBS-TV New York.

Verilli will report to Dianne Doctor, WCBS-TV vice president and news
director and, until recently, his boss at WNBC-TV.

Verilli was previously assistant news director at WNYW-TV New
York.