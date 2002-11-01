NBC manager jumps to CBS
Another NBC station manager jumped to Viacom Inc., as WNBC-TV New York
weekend news manager John Verilli took the same job at WCBS-TV New York.
Verilli will report to Dianne Doctor, WCBS-TV vice president and news
director and, until recently, his boss at WNBC-TV.
Verilli was previously assistant news director at WNYW-TV New
York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.