NBC manager jumps to CBS

Another NBC station manager jumped to Viacom Inc., as WNBC-TV New York

weekend news manager John Verilli took the same job at WCBS-TV New York.

Verilli will report to Dianne Doctor, WCBS-TV vice president and news

director and, until recently, his boss at WNBC-TV.

Verilli was previously assistant news director at WNYW-TV New

York.