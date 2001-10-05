NBC makes HD prime time move

NBC will begin high-definition television broadcasts of legal drama Crossing Jordan beginning next Monday, Oct. 8, making it the first prime time NBC program to air in HDTV.

NBC will pick up the costs of the conversion for the series starring Law & Order alum Jill Hennessy.

Currently NBC's only program in HD is The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

CBS is transmitting its entire prime time slate in HDTV for the second season.

ABC recently began airing most of its schedule in high-definition television as well.

- Ken Kerschbaumer