NBC maintains weekly dominance

NBC continues to dominate the weekly network primetime ratings.

For the fourth consecutive week of the new season, NBC topped all networks in adults 18-49 (4.8 rating/13 share), total viewers (12.2 million) and adults 18-34 (4.0/12), according to Nielsen Media Research.

Led by ER and Friends, NBC placed six series in the top 10 in adults

18-49 for the week of Oct. 15-21.

ER was the week's highest-rated and most-watched show, averaging 26.7 million viewers and a 13.0/32 in adults 18-49 and Friends scored a 25.6 million viewers 12.2/32 in adults 18-49.

Fox, with help from Major League Baseball playoff action, pulled into second place for the week in adults 18-49 (4.0/11) and finished third in total viewers (11.1 million).

CBS finished a close second in total viewers (12.1 million) and in a third-place tie in adults 18-49 with ABC at a 3.9/10.

ABC averaged 9.8 million viewers for the week.

The WB, aided by the strong debut of Smallville, pulled in front of rival UPN in both total viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.7 million) and adults 18-49 (2.7 vs. 2.0).

- Joe Schlosser