NBC to Lower the Boomtown

NBC’s Boomtown

appears to be the first casualty of the new season, with the network moving Third Watch

to Friday at 10 p.m. to take its place starting Oct. 31.

For the past two weeks, NBC has aired repeats of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

in the slot.

NBC hasn’t yet decided what to air Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss Match

moves permanently to 9 p.m. and Third Watch

to 10 p.m.

On Oct. 24, NBC will double-run Miss Match

at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then pre-empt it on Halloween in favor of a two-hour Dateline

special.

In Third Watch

’s Monday 10 p.m. slot, NBC plans Average Joe

starting Nov. 3. Two cycles of the reality show have been ordered, taking the network through the first quarter of 2004.