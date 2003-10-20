NBC to Lower the Boomtown
NBC’s Boomtown
appears to be the first casualty of the new season, with the network moving Third Watch
to Friday at 10 p.m. to take its place starting Oct. 31.
For the past two weeks, NBC has aired repeats of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
in the slot.
NBC hasn’t yet decided what to air Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss Match
moves permanently to 9 p.m. and Third Watch
to 10 p.m.
On Oct. 24, NBC will double-run Miss Match
at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then pre-empt it on Halloween in favor of a two-hour Dateline
special.
In Third Watch
’s Monday 10 p.m. slot, NBC plans Average Joe
starting Nov. 3. Two cycles of the reality show have been ordered, taking the network through the first quarter of 2004.
