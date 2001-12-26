NBC looks back at Roots

NBC has put together a one-hour 25th-anniversary special that looks back at

landmark miniseries Roots.

The special, Roots-Celebrating 25 Years: The Saga of an American

Classic, will be hosted by original Roots cast member LeVar Burton

and features interviews with several other cast members including Ben Vereen,

Leslie Uggams and Ed Asner.

The special will air Friday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, in conjunction with the

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Roots originally debuted in 1977 and won nine Emmy

Awards.