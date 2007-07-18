Is NBC Looking for More Beckham Specials?

Are there more specials featuring former Spice Girl Victoria “Posh” Beckham in the works?

Possibly, given that NBC on Thursday will gauge audience interest by having Beckham host its Thursday primetime lineup from 8-10 p.m.

It will lead into a 10-11 p.m. rerun of "Victoria Beckham: Coming to America," which initially aired on Monday to bad reviews but surprisingly strong ratings.

Although the announcement of the Beckham hosting gig steered clear of announcements of more specials, the move is seen as a way for NBC to see how the show performs on a different night and at a later hour.

Reports indicated that Beckham had backed out of doing a regular weekly reality series, citing her commitment to her family. But sources have said that NBC in fact cut back the order to a single special because it believed the material wasn’t very good.

Should the Thursday repeat surprise NBC again, however, sources suggest that it would be difficult not to do more—unless, of course, a snag should arise in the deal (although none is foreseen).

On Thursday, Beckham will provide short commentaries about her life in America and feature clips from the special, which contained few moments with David Beckham, during comedy reruns.

At 10, she will introduce her special, which in its initial airing on Monday earned the top spot in adults 18-49 from 8-9 p.m. with a 2.2 rating/7 share and 5.0 million viewers—lifting the network by healthy margins in key comparisons.