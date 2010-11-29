NBC Local Media to Target Twitter Tastemakers

NBC Local Media is tapping the best and brightest in the Twittersphere to be part of a new program it's calling "The 20." NBC's station group will target 20 of the most influential Twitter users in each of the ten markets where it owns stations and invite them to discuss trending topics of local interest.

"The 20" will launch in January in Washington, New York, and San Diego, and roll out across the seven additional NBC Local markets during the year. It will cover everything from politics to sports to culture. The online initiative will be featured in on-air segments and across NBC's other local media properties.

"In the age of social media, ‘voice' is democratizing, with fresh new perspectives about important issues facing local communities," said Greg Scholl, president of NBC Local Integrated Media. "‘The 20' will connect these relevant new voices with NBC's local broadcast and online audiences to facilitate discussion and debate, and help to shape local media coverage."

The 20 Twitter studs in a given market will change periodically as new voices emerge.

"It's incredibly valuable when partners like NBC Local Media act as curators," said Chloe Sladden, director of media partnerships at Twitter, "finding and showcasing great local voices."

NBC Local Media is designating social media editors to help with the "20" searches in each of its 10 markets.