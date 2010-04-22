NBC Local Media Promotes Gittrich, Le Sage

NBC Local Media has promoted Gregory Gittrich,

to editor-in-chief and vice

president of local media, and Lora Le Sage, to vice president of local

media operations.

Both will report to Local Media Platforms President Greg Scholl.

Brian Buchwald, who led NBC's Local Integrated

Media team, is

leaving "to pursue another opportunity," NBC said in a statement.

Both promotions are immediately

effective.

Gittrich is responsible for NBC Local Media's "overall

product vision," said NBC, including the 10 "Locals Only" city

sites representing NBC's owned stations. He'll also oversee NBC's

new food-centric "Feast" franchise, among other things on his plate.

"Greg has played a pivotal role

in

our audience and revenue growth and the evolution of our products," said

Scholl. "He brings the right blend of creativity and business savvy to

this new role, along with a keen editorial vision."

Le Sage, who was managing

digital efforts

for NBC Local Media in the Chicago

market, will oversee

product development, advertising sales, business operations and finance.

She

will also work closely with the digital leaders in the group's ten

markets, "identifying new business opportunities and best practices that

can be applied across the division to take full advantage of NBC's

powerful local presence in the top markets," said NBC.

Scholl said Le Sage is ready for

bigger

responsibilities. "Her organization and process competence, knowledge of

the space and understanding of how to work with both the local and

national

sides of our organization will accelerate our business as we continue to

grow

our audience and create new products for small to medium businesses," he

said.