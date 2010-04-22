NBC Local Media Promotes Gittrich, Le Sage
NBC Local Media has promoted Gregory Gittrich,
to editor-in-chief and vice
president of local media, and Lora Le Sage, to vice president of local
media operations.
Both will report to Local Media Platforms President Greg Scholl.
Brian Buchwald, who led NBC's Local Integrated
Media team, is
leaving "to pursue another opportunity," NBC said in a statement.
Both promotions are immediately
effective.
Gittrich is responsible for NBC Local Media's "overall
product vision," said NBC, including the 10 "Locals Only" city
sites representing NBC's owned stations. He'll also oversee NBC's
new food-centric "Feast" franchise, among other things on his plate.
"Greg has played a pivotal role
in
our audience and revenue growth and the evolution of our products," said
Scholl. "He brings the right blend of creativity and business savvy to
this new role, along with a keen editorial vision."
Le Sage, who was managing
digital efforts
for NBC Local Media in the Chicago
market, will oversee
product development, advertising sales, business operations and finance.
She
will also work closely with the digital leaders in the group's ten
markets, "identifying new business opportunities and best practices that
can be applied across the division to take full advantage of NBC's
powerful local presence in the top markets," said NBC.
Scholl said Le Sage is ready for
bigger
responsibilities. "Her organization and process competence, knowledge of
the space and understanding of how to work with both the local and
national
sides of our organization will accelerate our business as we continue to
grow
our audience and create new products for small to medium businesses," he
said.
