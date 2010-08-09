NBC Local Media Launching Home Improvement Show For O&Os

NBC's ten owned stations will debut the home improvement show George to the Rescue

on Sept. 25. Host George Oliphant "will visit local communities across

America bringing hope to deserving families and tackling home renovation

projects."

The show is produced by NBC Local Media's lifestyle division LX.TV. It's a half-hour program and will have a six-episode run.

Each week Oliphant will visit a family that is dealing with

extraordinary challenges, says NBC, "entering and improving their home,

and in the process, helping uplift them."

"There is nothing more

rewarding than helping deserving families and making their home

improvement dreams a reality," said Oliphant. "I'm thrilled to use my

skills to help touch people's lives, and I'm incredibly grateful to the

various local designers and contractors who are generously donating

their time and resources to help make these important renovations a

reality."

George to the Rescue has appeared as part of the LX.TV program Open House, which airs weekends on the NBC Local Media stations.

Oliphant

selected the families he helps from viewer submissions. "We hear from

viewers regularly that they enjoy watching George help people out every

week on Open House, and we're pleased to give people more of something

they love," said Open House and George to the Rescue producer Marni Kupfer.