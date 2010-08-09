NBC Local Media Launching Home Improvement Show For O&Os
NBC's ten owned stations will debut the home improvement show George to the Rescue
on Sept. 25. Host George Oliphant "will visit local communities across
America bringing hope to deserving families and tackling home renovation
projects."
The show is produced by NBC Local Media's lifestyle division LX.TV. It's a half-hour program and will have a six-episode run.
Each week Oliphant will visit a family that is dealing with
extraordinary challenges, says NBC, "entering and improving their home,
and in the process, helping uplift them."
"There is nothing more
rewarding than helping deserving families and making their home
improvement dreams a reality," said Oliphant. "I'm thrilled to use my
skills to help touch people's lives, and I'm incredibly grateful to the
various local designers and contractors who are generously donating
their time and resources to help make these important renovations a
reality."
George to the Rescue has appeared as part of the LX.TV program Open House, which airs weekends on the NBC Local Media stations.
Oliphant
selected the families he helps from viewer submissions. "We hear from
viewers regularly that they enjoy watching George help people out every
week on Open House, and we're pleased to give people more of something
they love," said Open House and George to the Rescue producer Marni Kupfer.
