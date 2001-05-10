NBC to link reality shows

Call it the NBC reality night. Nex month, NBC plans to put its next reality show, Fear Factor, in the Monday night time slot now filled by The Weakest Link to create a reality tandem.

Fear Factor, produced by Big Brother producer Endemol Entertainment, is set to debut on June 11 at 8 p.m. Brit game show import Weakest Link will follow the Endemol show, as NBC moves it into the 9 p.m. slot starting on May 21.

Fear Factor presents six contestants -- three men and three women -- who compete by doing stunts to overcome their worst fears. Challenges include lying in a bed of snakes and walking on a six-inch balance beam suspended 100 feet above ground in hopes of winning a $50,000 grand prize. NBC has ordered nine episodes of Fear Factor.

- Richard Tedesco