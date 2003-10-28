NBC Lines Up Turkey Day Specials

The holiday season is just around the corner and NBC already has a pocketful of Thanksgiving-week specials to brag about.

First up is a Justin Timberlake one-hour special Tuesday, Nov. 25 (9 p.m.-10 p.m. EST), to be followed the next night (same time period) by a Shania Twain special.

On Thanksgiving night, Harry Connick Jr. will host a holiday special that also features Marc Anthony, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane and gospel singer Kim Burrell.