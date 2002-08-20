NBC lines up stars for Concert for America

NBC's Concert for America, which will air on the network Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., will feature performances from Placido Domingo, Gloria Estefan, Renee

Fleming, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Josh Groban, Enrique Iglesias, Alan Jackson

and the National Symphony Orchestra.

NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw will host the event, which will be taped

Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The show is part of "America Remembers," NBC's two-day coverage of Sept. 11.