NBC likes Mondays
NBC won Monday's prime time competition, winning by solid margins among
adults 18 through 49 and the other key adult demographics, as well as households
and total viewers.
According to preliminary national ratings from Nielsen Media Research, among
adults 18 through 49, NBC won the night by a margin of 27 percent.
Averages among adults 18 through 49 for the night: NBC 4.7/13, CBS 3.7/10,
Fox 3.7/10 and ABC 3.3/9.
Total-viewer averages for the night: NBC 12 million, CBS 11.3 million, ABC
8.7 million and Fox 8 million.
Fear Factor (5.7 rating, 17 share among adults 18 through 49, 12.8
million viewers overall) scored the night's highest rating among adults 18
through 49 and led the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour in the other key categories.
CBS was second with two comedies Yes, Dear (3.4/11 among adults 18
through 49, 10.4 million viewers overall) and new midseason replacement Baby
Bob (3.6/10 among adults 18 through 49, 10.8 million viewers
overall).
Crossing Jordan easily won at 10 p.m., beating Once and Again and
Family Law among adults 18 through 49 and total
viewers.
