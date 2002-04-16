NBC likes Mondays

NBC won Monday's prime time competition, winning by solid margins among

adults 18 through 49 and the other key adult demographics, as well as households

and total viewers.

According to preliminary national ratings from Nielsen Media Research, among

adults 18 through 49, NBC won the night by a margin of 27 percent.

Averages among adults 18 through 49 for the night: NBC 4.7/13, CBS 3.7/10,

Fox 3.7/10 and ABC 3.3/9.

Total-viewer averages for the night: NBC 12 million, CBS 11.3 million, ABC

8.7 million and Fox 8 million.

Fear Factor (5.7 rating, 17 share among adults 18 through 49, 12.8

million viewers overall) scored the night's highest rating among adults 18

through 49 and led the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour in the other key categories.

CBS was second with two comedies Yes, Dear (3.4/11 among adults 18

through 49, 10.4 million viewers overall) and new midseason replacement Baby

Bob (3.6/10 among adults 18 through 49, 10.8 million viewers

overall).

Crossing Jordan easily won at 10 p.m., beating Once and Again and

Family Law among adults 18 through 49 and total

viewers.