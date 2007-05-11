NBC Likes Lipstick, Lipshitz

NBC Friday was closing-in more series pickups, with Lipshitz Saves The World looking assured of a place on next season’s schedule, along with drama Lipstick Jungle, the latter possibly for midseason.

Lipshitz is the in-house, Dan Fogelman-helmed, geeky teen comedy featuring Leslie Nielsen, which was green-lighted to pilot last summer.

The network has also reportedly picked up Scrubs for 18 episodes after a lengthy negotiation over the ABC Television Studio utility hitter. Like last year, ABC has indicated that it will grab the series should NBC pass.

Lipshitz is about a 17-year-old chosen to rid the world of danger. Lipstick, based on the Candace Bushnell book, is also from NBC Universal TV Studio.

On Thursday, NBC ordered The Bionic Woman, Chuck, Journeyman and Life, while renewing Friday Night Lights.